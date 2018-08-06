Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Turtle Beach's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Turtle Beach have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 2 cents on revenue of $47.9 million.

In the same quarter last year, Turtle Beach posted an EPS loss of 14 cents on sales of $19.11 million. Sales would be up 150.63 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.29 0.04 -0.18 EPS Actual 0.16 0.29 -0.01 -0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4551.8 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Turtle Beach stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Turtle Beach's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ofbhry7n