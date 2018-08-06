Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FRGI) announces its next round of earnings this Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Fiesta Restaurant Group analysts model for earnings of 22 cents per share on sales of $172.69 million.

Fiesta Restaurant Group reported a per-share profit of 30 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $172.6 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 26.67 percent. Revenue would be up 0.04 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.11 0.23 0.33 EPS Actual 0.16 0 0.26 0.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 70.88 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Fiesta Restaurant Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Fiesta Restaurant Group's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.