On Friday, Titan International (NYSE: TWI) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Titan International management projections, analysts predict EPS of 18 cents on revenue of $427.32 million.

In the same quarter last year, Titan International posted a loss of 17 cents on sales of $364.4 million. Sales would be up 17.27 percent from the year-ago period. Titan International's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.16 -0.12 0.09 EPS Actual 0.23 -0.1 -0.09 -0.17

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Titan International have declined 21.88 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Titan International stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Titan International's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx