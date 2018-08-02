On Friday, Spark Energy (NASDAQ: SPKE) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Spark Energy EPS will likely be near 7 cents while revenue will be around $186.29 million, according to analysts.

Spark Energy reported a profit of 3 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $151.43 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 133.33 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 23.02 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.46 0.24 0.17 EPS Actual -1.14 0.48 0.07 0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Spark Energy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Spark Energy's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.sparkenergy.com/events-and-presentations