Don't be caught off-guard: Noble Energy (NYSE: NBL) releases its next round of earnings this Friday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Friday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Noble Energy's EPS to be near 22 cents on sales of $1.14 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Noble Energy posted EPS of 5 cents on sales of $1.06 billion. Revenue would be have grown 7.65 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.04 -0.12 -0.14 EPS Actual 0.35 0.32 -0.02 0.05

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 21.55 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Noble Energy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Noble Energy's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qac3runj