On Friday, MoneyGram International (NASDAQ: MGI) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

MoneyGram International EPS will likely be near 16 cents while revenue will be around $387.88 million, according to analysts.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would have fallen 40.74 percent. Revenue would be down 5.40 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.25 0.27 0.23 EPS Actual 0.15 0.26 0.24 0.27

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of MoneyGram International have declined 60.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on MoneyGram International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

MoneyGram International's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=130481