Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) announces its next round of earnings this Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Kraft Heinz EPS will likely be near 92 cents while revenue will be around $6.59 billion, according to analysts.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 6.12 percent. Revenue would be down 1.30 percent from the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.84 0 EPS Actual 0.89 0.9 0.83 0.98

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Kraft Heinz have declined 32.22 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on The Kraft Heinz stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kraft Heinz's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5sfdub3a