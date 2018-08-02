Q2 Earnings Preview For ITT
ITT (NYSE: ITT) unveils its next round of earnings Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement
Earnings and Revenue
ITT EPS is expected to be around 78 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $687 million.
ITT EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 65 cents. Sales were $630.9 million. Sales would be up 8.9 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the ITT's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.59
|0.61
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|0.64
|0.66
|0.65
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on ITT stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
ITT's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.itt.com/investors