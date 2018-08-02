ITT (NYSE: ITT) unveils its next round of earnings Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

ITT EPS is expected to be around 78 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $687 million.

ITT EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 65 cents. Sales were $630.9 million. Sales would be up 8.9 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the ITT's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.59 0.61 0.63 EPS Actual 0.77 0.64 0.66 0.65

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on ITT stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

ITT's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.itt.com/investors