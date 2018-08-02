On Friday, Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Enbridge EPS will likely be near 44 cents while revenue will be around $8.68 billion, according to analysts.

Enbridge EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 33 cents. Sales were $8.89 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 33.33 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would have fallen 2.40 percent from the same quarter last year. Enbridge's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.45 0.37 0.39 EPS Actual 0.64 0.48 0.3 0.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.95 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Enbridge stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Enbridge's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.enbridge.com/