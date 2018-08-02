Ameren (NYSE: AEE) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Ameren's EPS to be near 78 cents on sales of $1.54 billion.

Ameren EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 79 cents. Revenue was $1.54 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would have fallen 1.27 percent. Sales would be up 0.13 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.35 1.34 0.66 EPS Actual 0.62 0.39 1.24 0.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Ameren stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Ameren's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ameren.com/