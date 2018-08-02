Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Acceleron Pharma's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Acceleron Pharma analysts modeled for a loss of 64 cents per share on sales of $3.8 million.

Acceleron Pharma reported a per-share loss of 77 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.88 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 24.30 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.64 -0.62 -0.64 -0.63 EPS Actual -0.58 -0.62 -0.65 -0.77

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.4 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Acceleron Pharma stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Acceleron Pharma's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.acceleronpharma.com/events-presentations