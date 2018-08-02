Western Union (NYSE: WU) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Western Union EPS is expected to be around 47 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.43 billion.

Western Union earnings in the same period a year ago was 50 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $1.38 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 6 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 3.70 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.45 0.45 0.42 EPS Actual 0.45 0.41 0.53 0.5

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Western Union stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Western Union's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.westernunion.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx