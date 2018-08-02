On Thursday, Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wingstop EPS will likely be near 20 cents while revenue will be around $36.82 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Wingstop reported earnings per share of 18 cents on sales of $24.67 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 11.11 percent. Revenue would be up 49.24 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.16 0.16 0.15 EPS Actual 0.25 0.17 0.17 0.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.58 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Wingstop. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Wingstop's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.wingstop.com/menu/