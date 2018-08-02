Market Overview

Q2 Earnings Outlook For Insulet
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 02, 2018 8:42am   Comments
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Don't be caught off-guard: Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Insulet reporting a quarterly loss of 13 cents per share on sales of $132.86 million.

In the same quarter last year, Insulet reported a loss per share of 13 cents on sales of $109.7 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 0.00 percent. Sales would be up 21.05 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.08 -0.1 -0.13
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.12 -0.04 -0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 66.71 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Insulet stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Insulet's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tuxdi7ha

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

