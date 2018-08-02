On Thursday, Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Nu Skin Enterprises management projections, analysts predict EPS of 92 cents on revenue of $644.25 million.

In the same quarter last year, Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of 77 cents on revenue of $550.1 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 19.48 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 17.11 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.69 1.19 0.76 0.69 EPS Actual 0.79 1.2 0.76 0.77

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Nu Skin Enterprises stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Nu Skin Enterprises's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://twitter.com/nuskin