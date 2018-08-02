On Thursday, Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.38 and sales around $1.72 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Motorola Solutions announced EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $1.5 billion. Sales would be up 14.9 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.87 2.04 1.4 1.04 EPS Actual 1.1 2.1 1.53 1.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Motorola Solutions stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Motorola Solutions's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.motorolasolutions.com/