Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) will be releasing its next round of earnings Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Allscripts Healthcare EPS will likely be near 18 cents while revenue will be around $538.16 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Allscripts Healthcare posted EPS of 15 cents on sales of $427.7 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 20.00 percent. Sales would be up 25.83 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.18 0.16 0.15 EPS Actual 0.16 0.18 0.16 0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Allscripts Healthcare are up 1.14 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Allscripts Healthcare stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Allscripts Healthcare's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/z5pe287d