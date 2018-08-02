Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Arista Networks reporting earnings of $1.70 per share on sales of $509.27 million.

Arista Networks earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.34. Quarterly sales came in at $405.21 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 26.87 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 25.68 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.51 1.41 1.19 0.95 EPS Actual 1.66 1.71 1.62 1.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 75.9 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Arista Networks stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Arista Networks' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.