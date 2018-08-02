On Thursday, Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Acacia Communications reporting a quarterly loss of 8 cents per share on sales of $63.34 million.

In the same quarter last year, Acacia Communications posted EPS of 26 cents on sales of $78.8 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 130.77 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 19.72 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.25 0.35 0.18 EPS Actual 0.1 0.27 0.46 0.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.95 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Acacia Communications stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Acacia Communications is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.acacia-inc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254242&p=irol-calendar