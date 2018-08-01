Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) will be releasing its next round of earnings Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Gildan Activewear modeled for quarterly EPS of 49 cents on revenue of $728.4 million.

Gildan Activewear earnings in the same period a year ago was 49 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $715.4 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 0.00 percent. Revenue would be up 1.82 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.31 0.52 0.48 EPS Actual 0.34 0.31 0.53 0.49

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Gildan Activewear stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.