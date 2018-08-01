The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to GEO Group's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect The GEO Group earnings of 33 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $573.56 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, The GEO Group reported earnings per share of 45 cents on revenue of $577 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 26.67 percent. Sales would be down 0.61 percent on a year-over-year basis. The GEO Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.35 0.33 0.3 EPS Actual 0.43 0.52 0.48 0.45

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on The GEO Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

GEO Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investors.geogroup.com/News#subcollapse1073751356