Don't be caught off-guard: Clorox (NYSE: CLX) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement before the bell

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Clorox's EPS to be near $1.57 on sales of $1.72 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Clorox posted EPS of $1.53 on sales of $1.65 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 2.61 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 4.43 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.31 1.23 1.41 1.49 EPS Actual 1.37 1.16 1.46 1.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.81 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Clorox. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Clorox's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.thecloroxcompany.com/investors/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx