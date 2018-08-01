On Thursday, Cigna (NYSE: CI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cigna reporting earnings of $3.33 per share on revenue of $11.15 billion.

Cigna EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.91. Sales were $10.27 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 14.43 percent. Sales would be have grown 8.60 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 3.41 1.88 2.35 2.48 EPS Actual 4.11 1.94 2.83 2.91

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 3.13 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Cigna. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.