Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co earnings of 47 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.01 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Church & Dwight Co reported EPS of 41 cents on revenue of $898 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 14.63 percent. Revenue would be up 12.47 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.5 0.47 0.39 EPS Actual 0.63 0.52 0.49 0.41

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 4.88 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Church & Dwight Co stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Church & Dwight Co's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/smydxyfv