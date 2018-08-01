Earnings Outlook For Church & Dwight Co
Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co earnings of 47 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.01 billion, according to the consensus estimate.
In the same quarter last year, Church & Dwight Co reported EPS of 41 cents on revenue of $898 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 14.63 percent. Revenue would be up 12.47 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.5
|0.47
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.52
|0.49
|0.41
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 4.88 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Church & Dwight Co stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Church & Dwight Co's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/smydxyfv