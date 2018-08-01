On Thursday, Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Blue Apron's loss per share to be near 18 cents on sales of $188.44 million.

In the same quarter last year, Blue Apron posted a loss of 47 cents on sales of $238 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 61.70 percent. Sales would be down 20.84 percent from the same quarter last year. Blue Apron Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.27 -0.42 -0.3 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.2 -0.47 -0.47

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 64.84 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Blue Apron. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Blue Apron's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/aprn1808024YhPVviM.html