Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 54 cents and sales around $632.37 million.

In the same quarter last year, Apollo Global Management posted EPS of 46 cents on sales of $432.87 million. Sales would be up 46.09 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.11 0.63 0.6 0.47 EPS Actual -0.3 1.22 1.07 0.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Apollo Global Management stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Apollo Global Management's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.apollo.com/about-apollo