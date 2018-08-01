On Thursday, Aetna (NYSE: AET) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Aetna will report earnings of $3.04 per share on revenue of $15.5 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Aetna announced EPS of $3.42 on revenue of $15.5 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 11.11 percent. Revenue would be have grown 0.01 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 2.97 1.2 2.07 2.35 EPS Actual 3.19 1.25 2.45 3.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Aetna stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Aetna's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.aetna.com/about-us/investor-information.html