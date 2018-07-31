Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ: ULTI) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ultimate Software Group reporting earnings of $1.28 per share on sales of $268.6 million.

Ultimate Software Group earnings in the same period a year ago was 93 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $224.69 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 37.63 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 19.54 percent from the same quarter last year. Ultimate Software Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.13 0.87 0.88 0.91 EPS Actual 1.3 1.11 1.05 0.93

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Ultimate Software Group are up 20.22 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Ultimate Software Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ultimate Software Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/22106