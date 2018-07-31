Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Molina Healthcare reporting earnings of $1.08 per share on sales of $4.67 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Molina Healthcare posted EPS of 8 cents on sales of $5 billion. Sales would be down 6.58 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.18 0.2 0.86 EPS Actual 1.33 1.21 1.13 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.77 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Molina Healthcare stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.