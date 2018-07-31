On Tuesday, Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Hologic will report earnings of 56 cents per share on revenue of $800.44 million.

Hologic earnings in the same period a year ago was 50 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $806.1 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 12.00 percent. Sales would be down 0.70 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.5 0.49 0.49 EPS Actual 0.53 0.55 0.5 0.5

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.72 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Hologic. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Hologic's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/znezdjx6