Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 26 cents and sales around $2.14 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Genworth Financial posted EPS of 30 cents on sales of $2.22 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 13.33 percent. Revenue would have fallen 3.73 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Genworth Financial's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.21 0.24 0.24 EPS Actual 0.25 0.65 0.15 0.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Genworth Financial stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.