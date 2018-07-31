Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Glu Mobile's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Glu Mobile earnings of 5 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $86.98 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Glu Mobile reported an EPS loss of 17 cents on revenue of $68.67 million. Revenue would be up 26.65 percent from the year-ago period. Glu Mobile's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.03 -0.03 -0.1 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.29 -0.09 -0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.78 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Glu Mobile stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Glu Mobile's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/we7hiitw