Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Glu Mobile
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 31, 2018 7:44am   Comments
Share:
Related GLUU
Glu Mobile Has 'A Path To Continued Multiple Expansion And Margin Improvement,' Piper Jaffray Says
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 15, 2018
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Glu Mobile's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Glu Mobile earnings of 5 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $86.98 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Glu Mobile reported an EPS loss of 17 cents on revenue of $68.67 million. Revenue would be up 26.65 percent from the year-ago period. Glu Mobile's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.03 -0.03 -0.1
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.29 -0.09 -0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.78 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Glu Mobile stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Glu Mobile's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/we7hiitw

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (GLUU)

Glu Mobile Has 'A Path To Continued Multiple Expansion And Margin Improvement,' Piper Jaffray Says
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 15, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GLUU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Big 5 Sporting Goods Q2 Earnings Preview