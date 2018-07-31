On Tuesday, Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Greenlight Capital Re's per-share loss will be near $1.05 on sales of $105.44 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Greenlight Capital Re reported a loss per share of 96 cents on revenue of $121.47 million. Sales would have fallen 13.20 percent from the same quarter last year. Greenlight Capital Re's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -4.43 -0.55 0.65 -1.07 EPS Actual -3.85 -1.02 0.53 -0.96

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Greenlight Capital Re have declined 33.49 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Greenlight Capital Re stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.