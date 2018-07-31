Don't be caught off-guard: Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Frontier Communications will report a loss of 72 cents per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

Frontier Communications reported a loss of $1.10 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.3 billion. Sales would be down 6.25 percent from the same quarter last year. Frontier Communications's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.89 -1.04 -1.06 -1 EPS Actual -0.58 -0.59 -0.94 -1.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 68.59 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Frontier Communications stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Frontier Communications' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tjanhrqm