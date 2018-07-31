Don't be caught off-guard: Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Fiserv's EPS to be near 74 cents on sales of $1.41 billion.

Fiserv EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.19. Sales were $1.39 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be down 37.82 percent. Sales would be up 1.73 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.73 1.38 1.3 1.23 EPS Actual 0.76 1.41 1.27 1.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.01 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Fiserv stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.