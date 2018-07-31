Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory earnings of 81 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $594.2 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Cheesecake Factory posted EPS of 78 cents on sales of $569.89 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 3.85 percent. Sales would be up 4.27 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.53 0.61 0.77 EPS Actual 0.56 0.53 0.56 0.78

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.99 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Cheesecake Factory stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cheesecake Factory's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/pqftd57b