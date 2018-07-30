On Tuesday, Xylem (NYSE: XYL) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Xylem EPS will likely be near 71 cents while revenue will be around $1.28 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Xylem reported earnings per share of 59 cents on sales of $1.16 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 20.34 percent. Revenue would be up 9.97 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.76 0.63 0.57 EPS Actual 0.51 0.76 0.65 0.59

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Xylem stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Xylem's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.xylem.com/en-us/investors/events/