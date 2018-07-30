On Tuesday, US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for US Silica Holdings is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on US Silica Holdings management projections, analysts predict EPS of 68 cents on revenue of $446.26 million.

US Silica Holdings reported a profit of 38 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $290.46 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 78.95 percent. Sales would be up 53.64 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.55 0.48 0.37 EPS Actual 0.54 0.52 0.53 0.38

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.11 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on US Silica Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. US Silica Holdings's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/otbhfr8s