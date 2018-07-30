Market Overview

Q2 Earnings Preview For Shopify
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 30, 2018 3:25pm   Comments
Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Shopify will report a loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of $234.64 million.

In the same quarter last year, Shopify reported an EPS loss of 1 cent on revenue of $151.65 million. Revenue would be have grown 54.72 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate -0.05 0.05 -0.01 -0.07
EPS Actual 0.04 0.15 0.05 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 70.52 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Shopify stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (SHOP)

Steven Madden's Q2 Earnings Preview