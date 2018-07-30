On Tuesday, Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Sabre's EPS to be near 35 cents on sales of $946.37 million.

In the same quarter last year, Sabre posted a profit of 35 cents on sales of $900 million. Revenue would be up 5.07 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.28 0.29 0.36 EPS Actual 0.44 0.32 0.31 0.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.91 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Sabre stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Sabre is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.sabre.com/insights/newsroom/releases/