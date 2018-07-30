Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Clear Channel Outdoor reporting a loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $701.5 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 1 cent. Revenue was $672.3 million. Revenue would be have grown 4.34 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.04 -0.05 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.35 0.86 -0.17 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Clear Channel Outdoor stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.