On Tuesday, Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Archer-Daniels Midland EPS will likely be near 77 cents while revenue will be around $15.45 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Archer-Daniels Midland reported EPS of 57 cents on revenue of $14.94 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 35.09 percent. Revenue would be up 3.39 percent on a year-over-year basis. Archer-Daniels Midland's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.71 0.59 0.54 EPS Actual 0.68 0.82 0.45 0.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Archer-Daniels Midland stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Archer-Daniels Midland's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.adm.com/investors/presentations