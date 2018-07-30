On Monday, Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Illumina is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Illumina reporting earnings of $1.11 per share on revenue of $786.37 million.

In the same quarter last year, Illumina reported EPS of 82 cents on revenue of $662 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 35.37 percent. Sales would be up 18.79 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.01 1.18 0.99 0.69 EPS Actual 1.45 1.44 1.11 0.82

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 70.82 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Illumina stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.