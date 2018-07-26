Market Overview

Q2 Earnings Preview For Phillips 66
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 26, 2018 2:34pm   Comments
On Friday, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) will release its Q2 earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Phillips 66 reporting earnings of $2.19 per share on sales of $29.13 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Phillips 66 reported EPS of $1.09 on revenue of $24.58 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 100.92 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 18.51 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.89 0.97 1.63 1.02
EPS Actual 1.04 1.07 1.66 1.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Phillips 66 stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Phillips 66's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.phillips66.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

