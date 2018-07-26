Immunogen (NASDAQ: IMGN) releases its next round of earnings Friday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Immunogen's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 29 cents and sales around $13.9 million.

Immunogen EPS in the same period a year ago came in at a loss of 10 cents per share. Sales were $39 million. Revenue would be down 64.33 percent from the same quarter last year. Immunogen's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.1 -0.2 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.3 -0.11 -0.37 -0.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.26 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Immunogen stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Immunogen's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3evhjoak