On Friday, Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Goodyear Tire & Rubber reporting earnings of 61 cents per share on sales of $3.84 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Goodyear Tire & Rubber announced EPS of 70 cents on revenue of $3.69 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 12.86 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 4.18 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.74 0.68 0.73 EPS Actual 0.5 0.99 0.7 0.7

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber have declined 38.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/j77ios3d