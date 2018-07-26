Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Embraer's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Embraer will report earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Embraer reported earnings per share of 67 cents on sales of $1.77 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, quarterly profit would be down 68.66 percent. Sales would be down 15.25 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.75 0.36 0.5 EPS Actual -0.13 0.32 0.41 0.67

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 8.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Embraer stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Embraer's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://embraer.com/global/en/investors