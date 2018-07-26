On Friday, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Chevron management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.09 on revenue of $45.59 billion.

Chevron EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 87 cents. Sales were $34.48 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 140.23 percent. Sales would be up 32.22 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.49 1.23 0.91 0.87 EPS Actual 1.9 0.67 0.85 0.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Chevron stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Chevron is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/o3aku7j3