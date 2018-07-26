Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Franklin Resources management projections, analysts predict EPS of 75 cents on revenue of $1.57 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Franklin Resources reported earnings per share of 73 cents on sales of $1.61 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 2.74 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 2.73 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.74 0.71 0.72 EPS Actual 0.78 0.88 0.76 0.73

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Franklin Resources stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.